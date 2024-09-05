Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Maggie

Maggie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old

Breed - Shih Tzu

Colour - White and Tan

If you want to adopt Maggie you can view their full profile here.

Maggie is said to be a "sweetheart" who loves a fuss and will wrap herself around your legs like a cat.

It may take a little while for her to get to this stage with someone though due to having gone through a turbulent few months.

New situations and busy areas can be overwhelming to her and she will bark at everything that she finds scary.

She is looking for a quiet and peaceful home without any children that she can settle into and call her own.

Tyson

Tyson (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - German Shephard

Colour - Black and Tan

If you want to adopt Tyson you can view their full profile here.

Tyson is said to be an "affectionate" dog who loves cuddles and playing with his toys.

He can be anxious at times so he will need some patience and is looking to be the only dog in a home.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Tyson is hoping to find a family with some German Shepherd experience as he is truly typical of his breed and shows many of their traits.

"Because of his behaviour around dogs, he might benefit from some extra training and socialisation but this will be discussed in more detail with the suitable applicant."

Dusty

Dusty (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Adolescent

Breed - Lionhead

Colour - Tan and White

If you want to adopt Dusty you can view their full profile here.

Dusty is described as a "charming and affectionate boy" who thrives on human companionship and adores being the centre of attention.

He can deal with the "typical hustle and bustle of household life" and is simply looking for a warm and loving family home.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "While Dusty values his time with humans above all, he does feel a bit lonely when left by himself.

"To complete his happiness, he's on the lookout for a lady friend—a 'girlfriend', if you will—to keep him company and share in his daily adventures."

Olaf and Elsa

Olaf and Elsa (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male (Olaf) and Female (Elsa)

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Olaf and Elsa you can view their full profile here.

Olaf and Elsa are looking to find a new home together and would like to have company around for most of the day.

They could live with children of secondary school age and would like to be able to go outside to explore.

The RSPCA adds: "They are such an adorable pair who are sure to bring lots of happiness and joy to their new owners."