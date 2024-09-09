Home Instead Clacton, Frinton and Walton is joining forces with the Colte Partnership to stage a ‘Navigating Alzheimer’s and Dementia’ event.

The free event is being held to mark World Alzheimer's Month in September.

It will take place on September 11 from 1pm until 3pm at the Frinton Community Association, Soken House, in the Triangle Shopping Centre.

Visitors will receive support and advice from representatives of both companies, along with more than 20 participating organisations, including:

The Alzheimer’s Society

The Essex Wellbeing Service

Essex Police

Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Essex Carers Network

Parkinson’s Society

Providers of dementia and memory cafés

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST)

NHS Suffolk and North-East Essex Integrated Care Board, which plans NHS services.

Ben Gardiner, general manager at Home Instead Clacton, Frinton and Walton, said: “Alzheimer’s and dementia are causes close to our hearts.

"With years of experience providing compassionate and dignified home care, we’ve gained a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by adults living with memory loss conditions, but also the impact it has on their friends, family and care professionals.

“By collaborating with the Colte Partnership, our Navigating Alzheimer’s and Dementia event offers a valuable opportunity to bring together experts in the field and members of our community.

“We want to make navigating the services and support available a little easier. If we can make our local area more dementia friendly and create a network of support and understanding for those in need, then I’m all for it.

"If you or a loved one would benefit from this, we encourage you to attend the event.”

Home Instead is also launching its new fortnightly ‘Singing for the Brain’ group at the event. It is aimed at boosting wellbeing and memory for people living with dementia.

To find out more about the event, contact Home Instead's Jo Thorne on 01255 672269.