Clacton Pier is hosting its popular Halloween Festival, which is set to return next month with new features and the chance to face your fears with plenty of thrills and fun for the family.

Guests will have the chance to brave Misery Mansion, carve out pumpkins or jump on a thrilling journey on the Ghost Train: 4D in Jurassic Pier.

Pier General Manager Harry Peek said that it promises to be a busy autumn ahead.

Family - The event will offer a range of activities (Image: Steve Brading)

He said: “We have three weekends of Oktoberfest which is then followed very quickly by Halloween.

“It is going to be full on but we are looking forward to the challenge and hope to pull in the visitors.”

Mr Peek revealed that the Experiences Group – who worked with the pier at Whitsun – will be returning for a live stage show with Sidney, the attraction’s mascot, at Halloween.

“This will be one of the new features of the event along with Creepy-Crawly Cabin where there will be the chance to get up close and personal with all types of critters,” he added.

“The cabin will include giant millipedes, thorny stick insects, giant African land snails and hissing cockroaches.

“For those who enjoy their action a bit faster we will have Spooky Shooters: Zombie Zone, where customers will be able to battle hordes of the undead in a pulse-pounding, interactive shooting game.”

Fun - The annual Halloween festival is a popular event (Image: Steve Brading)

Clacton Pier has purchased hundreds of pumpkins for the patch at the front of the pier where children can create their own masterpiece.

The festival runs for nine days from October 26 through to November 3 and visitors can book entry bands from September 9 onwards at www.clactonpier.co.uk