The research, aimed at investigating alternative therapies, is helping patients keep a more optimistic outlook despite the gruelling demands of their treatment.

Three times a week for four hours each session, Gloria Herbert and Anne Wilde, along with others living with chronic kidney disease, undertake essential kidney dialysis.

They say the emotional and physical exhaustion is like being on a never-ending treadmill.

Living just a stone's throw away, Gloria was a cultural awareness team leader for Community Voluntary Services Tendring.

She was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in November 2022 and has since retired.

The 62-year-old said: "I have no choice – it’s dialysis or die and emotionally it’s very difficult at times to feel positive.

"But there’s so little out there about kidney disease. I’m keen to do everything I can to raise awareness – including being part of a research study."

Patients like Gloria and Anne depend on dialysis to perform the function their kidneys can no longer fulfil - processing waste and eliminating excess water from the body.

This is achieved by redirecting a patient’s blood through a machine for cleansing with a salt-containing fluid.

The Resolve study investigates the optimal salt level for patients’ hearts during treatment.

Anne, 67, has been undergoing dialysis for more than a year.

She said: "I start to feel puffy, groggy and a bit breathless by the time I need dialysis again.

"If being part of the study helps with future decision making then that’s great.

"I hope it progresses treatment for patients so I’m happy to be a part of it."

Elizabeth Yeboa-Henaku, renal unit manager in Clacton, said: "The study is a really positive move for the treatment for our patients in the future and help improve their quality of life as well as help staff deliver standardised care for our patients."