Black Cactus Studio, in Parsons Hill, celebrated its fourth birthday with a fun-filled and free celebration at the top floor of Three Wise Monkeys, in High Street, Colchester.

The three-story studio and rehearsal rooms space was founded by Alan Jones, who is originally from Clacton.

The talented producer, sound engineer, and musician studied music at Northampton University prior to launching Black Cactus Studio in 2020.

Over last four years, the studio has become a popular choice for new and established acts to record and practice at.

Venue - Three Wise Monkeys in Colchester (Image: Newsquest)

Alan, 30, is over the moon to reach this milestone.

He said: “It feels surreal, we have definitely surpassed some hurdles, such as starting in the dreaded pandemic.

“I feel we are quite rooted in the music scene now, it’s just the love of the job, we love it, it is very fun.”

The fourth birthday party event featured an array of local groups who have all recorded or rehearsed at Black Cactus Studio, such as Rob Prince, SKA’D, Elephant Jane, and a secret headliner.

Opening act - Rob Prince (Image: Jonathan Dadds)

Performing - SKA'D (Image: Jonathan Dadds)

There were free cakes and stickers for the attending gig-goers as well, the night was a success.

Alan said: “It has been lovely having some of our favourite bands together with us on one night and everyone together in one building.

“It very rarely happens, so it has been good to have this party.”

Gig - Ecto Peach (Image: Jonathan Dadds)

Free - cakes and stickers to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Black Cactus (Image: Newsquest)

The Black Cactus Studio team is currently comprised of Alan, Daryl Gayford, Liam Hocker, and Ben Brown.

After years of hard work and building up clients, Daryl, Liam and Ben are now self-employed and working full time at the studio.

For Daryl, 42, it’s been a life-long dream to get to this moment and he was able to quit his 9am to 5pm job at a sports nutrition company.

“Now, on our fourth birthday, I’ve left my 9am to 5pm to join Black Cactus full-time," Daryl said.

“I’ve been with Black Cactus since the start and I can’t wait to get to work with the dream team.

Team - Daryl Gayford, Alan Jones, and Liam Hocker at Three Wise Monkeys (Image: Newsquest)

“Along with gaining clientele, I’ve learned from Alan and the team, they’ve really helped me.

“I’ve done live shows, worked on stage crewing, been on the desk for shows, pushed vocalists as I’m a vocal coach, I am now the level I am because of Black Cactus.

“This is my dream job, this is what I’ve always wanted to do, I’m now full-time in the studio.

Amusingly, prior to the event, the secret headliner was jokingly announced as the now reformed and legendary Brit-pop act, Oasis.

But it was rising rocker, Bridget, who previously played at Glastonbury this year, who took to the stage while Oasis’s Wonderwall was playing.

Headliner - Bridget (Image: Jonathan Dadds)

Live - another photo from Bridget's set (Image: Jonathan Dadds)

She put on a thrilling live performance and spoke to The Gazette following the set.

“It was very good, I was quite surprised to be asked, you still think is anyone going to want that. But thankfully they did," she said.

Bridget jokingly continues: “I did suggest coming onto Oasis tonight, sadly it wasn’t Oasis performing, it was me.

“It’s been really nice to be in the room with the community, from everyone who goes to the gig to the bands and acts that record at Black Cactus, every little part of the community was in the room.”

To find out more about Black Cactus Studio, visit instagram.com/blackcactusstudio.