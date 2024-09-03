Clacton Mega Funday took place later than planned after blustery weather cancelled the event's previous date .

Luckily the weather was bright and sunny, allowing people to enjoy the day to its full potential.

Axe-throwing, inflatables, rides, a petting zoo and all sorts of activities were available on the day.

Michelle Allwright, the organiser of the event, said the fun day was enjoyed by all.

She said: "The fun day was crazy, it had a fabulous turnout on a gorgeous sunny day!

"We are already planning the next event for August 2025, with more inflatables to be added from Beeline.

"We were fortunate to have Sandy's Farm with their petting zoo and getting to meet the beautiful piglet who was caught in the fire and is continuing to do well.

"They had a fabulous day with donations towards the care of animals.

"We thank everyone for attending and their patience at busy times, we had such wonderful feedback as they left having a lovely family day out."