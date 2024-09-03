Returning from Friday, October 4 to 6, the county's tourism body, Visit Essex, has organised an assortment of prizes geared towards extending the summer season and supporting local enterprises.

Councillor Mark Durham, Chairman of Visit Essex, said: "We're keen to support local businesses and extend the tourism season. The Essex Big Weekend helps us to do that.

"Seventy Visit Essex attractions have taken part in this year's ballot, and there are over 660 prizes to win.

"This is more than we've ever had before with so many businesses getting involved.

"It's also a great chance for our residents to win an exciting prize and get out and about to explore their county."

Email vouchers, free attraction tickets, short breaks, and meals are on offer, with nearby businesses from across the county taking part.

Landmarks Colchester Zoo, Audley End House and Gardens, Hedingham Castle, Hylands Estate, and Colchester Castle are among the 70 businesses participating.

Additional prizes include a game of golf, a spa experience, a family ticket to Audley End House and Gardens, and a chance to swing through the trees at Go Ape in Chelmsford.

A noteworthy £250 voucher for any Lee Valley campsite is also up for the taking.

Essex residents can now throw their names into the hat for the prizes which can be redeemed during the Essex Big Weekend.

To enter and see the full list of prizes available, visit essexbigweekend.co.uk.