The fire in Beach Way on August 8 left three homes destroyed and seven others damaged, with eight fire crews working for hours to tackle the huge blaze.

Police and ambulance crews also attended, and one man was taken to hospital in Colchester for further treatment.

The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service says its investigation has been concluded and the fire was determined as an accident.

Inferno - The flames destroyed three houses and left seven others damaged. (Image: Keeley Davidson)

A spokesman said: "An investigation was carried out to determine the cause of the fire in Beach Way, Clacton on Friday, August 8.

“We believe the fire was caused accidentally by embers from a bonfire."

Following the incident, a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and was later released on bail.

Essex Police have told the Gazette investigations into the fire will continue.

Emergency - Smoke from the fire could be seen from over a mile away as emergency services rushed to the scene. (Image: Bradley Thompson)

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing in connection with a fire in Beach Way, Jaywick last month.

“A fire investigation has stated it was started accidentally, but we continue to carry out enquiries to establish if any criminal offences were committed in how the fire took place.

“A man arrested remains on bail until October 11.”

The Clacton community pulled together to support people affected by the fire.

Tendring Council, Sandy’s Farm, The Sunspot and Never Say Die pub all set up refuges and safe spaces for people and animals affected, while several fundraisers were set up in the days that followed.

Battle - Firefighters worked for about 16 hours to tackle the blaze and monitor hotspots in the area. (Image: Natalie Hensel, Newsquest)A week later, Clacton MP Nigel Farage visited the scene in Beach Way as well as Weeley Fire Station, one of the six stations that responded.

The Reform UK leader said: “I was massively impressed by the dedication, commitment, and professionalism of the entire crew.

"I’m immensely sorry for everyone impacted by the devastating fire in Jaywick.

“Without the swift and rapid response of the Essex Fire Service, the situation could have escalated into an even greater tragedy.”