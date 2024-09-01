Six crews worked for hours to tackle the huge blaze in Beach Way, Jaywick, last month.

Police and ambulance crews also attended.

One man was taken to hospital with a number of buildings damaged or destroyed as a result of the incident.

Now, an investigation into the fire has been concluded.

Inferno - The flames destroyed three houses and left seven other properties badly damaged. (Image: Newsquest)

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "An investigation was carried out to determine the cause of the fire in Beach Way, Clacton on Friday, August 8.

“We believe the fire was caused accidentally by embers from a bonfire."

Following the incident, a 47-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and was later released on bail.

Essex Police has been contacted for comment.