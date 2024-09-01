THE investigation into a devastating fire which left three homes destroyed and seven others damaged has been concluded.
Six crews worked for hours to tackle the huge blaze in Beach Way, Jaywick, last month.
Police and ambulance crews also attended.
One man was taken to hospital with a number of buildings damaged or destroyed as a result of the incident.
Now, an investigation into the fire has been concluded.
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "An investigation was carried out to determine the cause of the fire in Beach Way, Clacton on Friday, August 8.
“We believe the fire was caused accidentally by embers from a bonfire."
Following the incident, a 47-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and was later released on bail.
Essex Police has been contacted for comment.
