Essex Police officers were called to the old Sainsbury’s store in Clacton High Street shortly before 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 27.

Fire crews from Clacton, Colchester, Frinton and Weeley were also called to the scene.

The scene was producing lots of smoke with residents living nearby advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The operation was later increased to eight crews which worked to extinguish the fire from within the building and from the first floor of the building using an aerial ladder platform.

Four additional crews were requested for more firefighters wearing breathing apparatus due to the “large amount of debris” within the derelict building.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire in sections which had affected an area of approximately 40 metres by 15 metres.

Deliberate - Essex Police are treating the fire as arson. (Image: Abi Andrea)

At about 11pm the incident was scaled back down to four crews who continued to extinguish the last of the fire and cool the scene.

The fire was fully extinguished by 1am and one crew remained overnight to monitor hotspots.

Following the incident, Essex Police has said it believes the fire was started in the loading bay area believe it was started deliberately.

A spokesman said: “We are treating it as arson and currently investigating.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”

Reports can be made using the online Live Chat service or other online reporting services at essex.police.uk/digital101.

Anonymous reports can also be made through independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Reports should quote the crime reference number 42/131954/24.

The former Sainsbury’s, in the High Street, closed in 2021, a year after bosses announced it would be shutting.

Since February 2021, the building has been boarded up.

The former supermarket site, measuring 30,000sq ft, hit the market earlier this year.