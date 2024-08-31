POLICE officers are investigating reports of illegal street racing on the A133 in Weeley.
It was reported a black Ford Focus, with green stickers on the side, and a blue Audi A3, were seen racing each other shortly before 4.40pm on last Sunday, August 25.
The cars were driving down the middle of the road, in the hatchings, causing other vehicles to have to take evasive action.
An Essex Police spokesman said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
“Please quote incident 842 of 25 August.
“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.”.
If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
