It was reported a black Ford Focus, with green stickers on the side, and a blue Audi A3, were seen racing each other shortly before 4.40pm on last Sunday, August 25.

The cars were driving down the middle of the road, in the hatchings, causing other vehicles to have to take evasive action.

Dangerous - The cars were driving in the hatchings in the middle of the A133. (Image: Google Maps)

An Essex Police spokesman said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 842 of 25 August.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.”.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.