The Naze Protection Society, Greater Anglia and the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership came together to support the Save The Naze campaign.

A seaside special train was organised from Colchester to Walton, offering a fun-filled experience.

The event featured a raffle and free goodie bags for children.

David Eagle, of the Naze Protection Society, expressed his gratitude to everyone involved, raising about £50.

He said: "This event was a tremendous success thanks to the collective efforts of our partners and the generosity of the community.

"Together we are making a real difference in safeguarding the Naze for future generations."

Organisers said the collaboration highlighted the power of community-driven initiatives and the importance of protecting the natural environment.

The funds raised will go directly towards conservation efforts to preserve the Naze's unique landscape and wildlife.

For more information on how to contribute to the Save The Naze campaign, contact the Naze Protection Society.