Walton Arts Festival is set to kick off on September 20 with a whole range of bookish, creative and family-friendly events and activities.

The festival begins with a book launch featuring an anthology of storied about the Sunshine Coast on September 20, 5pm, at The Nose Bookshop, in Newgate Street.

Seaside story time for children under 12 will be enjoyed the next day at the library, in Walton High Street, on September 21 at 11.15am, with Makaton signed assistance.

Local author David Evans and councillor Mark Platt will then host a talk about trains, transport and tourism at 2pm on September 21, at the library.

At the same time, a poetry writing workshop will also be taking place at the Parade Gardens near the Pier with Tendring writer Elelia Ferro using a vintage typewriter.

Music will also be celebrated with Evy Frearson performing her brilliant songs at The Nose Bookshop, in Newgate Street, at 11am.

A Memory Café takes place from 3.30pm to 5.30pm at the Yacht Club, in Mill Lane, for older people to try their hand at writing creatively or from memory.

Organised by Community Volunteer Services Tendring this activity will raise money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Charities.

In the evening, at 6.30pm, witching in Walton will be taught as attendees learn about green witchcraft, spells and foraging at Hikari, in the High Street.

On the final day of the festival, Nancy Stephenson the author of Beach Hut People, will be organising writing in the sand near Beach Hut 85 at 11.30am.

In the afternoon, at 1pm, poet Brenda Wells will be hosting a writing workshop near the Naze Tower and Essex Wildlife Trust Centre, in Old Hall Lane.

These are just a few of the events taking place in line with the festival, more can be viewed on the festival's website at waltonartsfestival.com/festival-programme.