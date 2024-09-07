Celine - My Heart Will Go On is set to wow audiences and fans at the show which is set to take place at The Princes Theatre, in Station Road, celebrating the global superstar.

Performing for one night only in Clacton, the show stars Alexandra Darby, as seen on ITV This Morning, and an outstanding live band on October 11.

They will be putting on an incredible homage to the five Grammy winning legend.

The audience will be taken on a magical ride through four decades of hits that include The Power Of Love, It's All Coming Back To Me Now, I'm Alive, All By Myself, Because You Loved Me, My Heart Will Go On and many more.

A spokesman for the show said: "After a sold-out tour across the UK and Europe in 2023, Celine - My Heart Will Go On is back for 2024, bigger and better than ever.

"The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time.

"Join us for an unmissable evening as we pay homage to the Queen of Power Ballads, then dance the night away in this glorious concert which is taking Europe by storm.

"Experience the next best thing to the real artist."

Mandy, a fan reviewing the show, said: I saw Alexandra Darby in Camberley, she is honestly the only one who can hit those high notes and perfect the mannerisms as Celine.

"You feel like you are actually watching Celine Dion and honestly I could have watched for hours, all I need now is a cd with Alexandra's vocals

"I will definitely come to another show in the future, absolutely amazing the whole band and the chemistry."

Doors open at 6.45pm and the show begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £31, including booking fees.

For more information and to purchase tickets call 01255 686633 (option one) for the box office or go to princestheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873656024/events.