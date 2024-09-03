Oh My Naze!, a family-owned business which sells unique Walton-themed gifts, started life as a tiny stall at the Walton Town Show two years ago.

The business, owned by Victoria and Ric Godfrey-Bonnici, then moved into two small cabinets in CNG Antiques and sold all sorts of gifts.

Now, the company has its very own shop, in Walton High Street.

Victoria said: "We’ve done everything ourselves - all the decorating, buying and even designing and making of many of our products.

"We design all our T-shirts, coasters, bags, mugs and chopping boards ourselves based on Walton’s history. Most of our products are completely unique."

Victoria started Oh My Naze! after losing her mum Jean to Covid-19 in January 2022.

She wanted to focus on the memories of her family holidays in Walton growing up, pouring all of her grief into the business.

Victoria said: "Sadly within the first month of getting the keys to the new property, we lost Ric’s dad too. So as well as getting the shop ready, we’ve had a funeral to plan too.

"It was always my dad, Brian Godfrey’s, dream to own a shop. He worked for many years as an electrician, a buyer and later as a sales assistant in Woolworths with my mum Jean.

"He loved a play on words and I have inherited much of his love of this - with our company name “Oh My Naze!” being a play on 'Oh My Days'.

"Ric’s dad, Alfred Bonnici, was also very excited about us opening the shop and was always asking for updates, and wanted to see photos of the progress we’d made.

"Sadly he never got to see the opening."

The store's main brand is its High Street collection, which focuses on the history of the High Street and the old businesses which were a part of it.

There are historical collections for Clacton, Walton Pier, Seaside Snacks, Martello Caravan Park and the Caravan Collection - which features past caravan parks in the area.

The shop offers two other collections and a printing service.

Victoria added: "We’re hoping to bring a little retro magic back to Walton’s High Street throughout the seasons.

"We’ll be stocking lovely souvenirs, gifts, brilliant stocking fillers, homeware and more."