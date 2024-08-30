Essex County Fire and Rescue crews from Clacton, Colchester, and Weeley were at White Hall Academy, in Melbourne Road, at 1.12pm on Wednesday, August 28, after receiving reports of a fire.

After arriving at the scene, it was determined a small section of a roof cavity was on fire and crews worked together to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters used an Aerial Ladder Platform to inspect hotspots in the primary school’s roof.

Essex County Fire and Rescue has said the fire was caused accidentally while work was being carried out on the roof.

Following the incident, the school has confirmed it still plans to have children return to normal classes next week.

Mr Eames, headteacher of said: "I would like to extend my thanks to our site team, workmen and Essex Fire Service who have been amazing in ensuring the fire was kept to a minimum.

"Currently, the plan is that the school will be open as normal to all pupils on Wednesday, September 4, with some classes relocating."

More information will be released as soon as firefighters and workers have been able to fully access the site.