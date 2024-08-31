Thorpe-le-Soken Bowls Club raised £2,300 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

The event, hosted by the club, saw members face off against the touring Dennyside Bowling Association in a day of friendly competition.

After the matches, the bowlers shared a meal and presented a cheque to EACH's senior community fundraiser for Suffolk and East Essex, Anna Bruce.

Thorpe-le-Soken Bowls Club president, David Thornton, said: "Once again, our bowlers pulled out the stops and raised another magnificent sum for a very worthy cause.

"I'm proud and delighted that we were able to support a special charity like EACH.

"It's one that does such a fantastic job caring for children and supporting families in our area and it was lovely to learn more from Anna."

More than 50 bowlers took part in the day, including Dennyside members from Surrey, Oxfordshire, and Warwickshire.

The association travels around the south east, taking part in charity matches to help raise funds for their hosts' chosen beneficiary.

Dennyside Bowling Association president, Keith Hawes, said: "It was our pleasure to be involved and play a part in raising this extraordinary amount.

"EACH is clearly an incredible charity and everyone had another lovely and memorable day with our friends from Thorpe."

After the matches and speeches, the bowlers made individual donations, which were boosted by a Dutch auction.

Anna Bruce, EACH's senior community fundraiser for Suffolk and East Essex, said: "We’re so grateful for this wonderful donation and appreciative of everyone who contributed and played some part in making it possible.

"Only 15 per cent of our income comes from statutory sources, so we rely on the generosity and kindness of people at events such as this.

"It’s absolutely key in terms of allowing us to continue our vital work."

Since its founding in August 1989, EACH has supported children with life-threatening and their families.

The charity has HRH The Princess of Wales as its Royal Patron, a position previously held by Diana, Princess of Wales.