Essex County Fire and Rescue crews from Clacton, Colchester, and Weeley rushed to White Hall Academy, in Melbourne Road, at 1.12pm, yesterday, August 28, after receiving reports of a fire.

After arriving at the scene, it was determined that a small section of a roof cavity was on fire and the crews worked together to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters used an Aerial Ladder Platform to inspect hotspots in the primary school’s roof.

A spokesperson for Essex County Council at the time said: “We are aware of a fire affecting part of the White Hall Academy site, in Melbourne Road, Clacton, and are in communication with the school.

“Once the fire service’s work has concluded, we will work with the school to assess the damage and support any necessary alternative arrangements to facilitate the start of the autumn term next week.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue has stated the fire was caused accidentally while works were being carried out on the roof.