Last week, as part of patrols to tackle anti-social driving and prevent crashes, roads policing officers attended the Great Bentley area, where a bike meet was taking place.

Police say a motorcyclist was witnessed to have accelerated along the village green at speed, past spectators and children playing football.

Officers caught up with the rider after they overshot a corner and came to a stop in a field.

The rider was dealt with robustly, and an immediate section 59 seizure was completed, meaning the motorbike was confiscated.

The driver has also been reported for careless driving and an illegally sized number plate.

PC Thomas Raes said: “Roads Policing Unit officers patrol the county to ensure all our road users are safe.

“When we witness anti-social driving where poor and dangerous driving decisions are made, putting other motorists at risk, we will always take action.”

The patrols were part of the ongoing Vision Zero, a project aiming to ensure there are no road deaths by 2040 or sooner.