Greater Anglia will create a wheel lathe facility at the Clacton depot.

The piece of machinery allows the firm to service its fleet in the town and get trains ready for service much quicker.

It will also re-profile wheels that have developed flat spots due to daily wear and tear.

The process will be done with precision measurements and calculations to ensure the quality of the wheels before the train returns to service.

The wheel lathe was tested in Germany (Image: Greater Anglia)

The new facility will mean faster wheel maintenance, reducing the out-of-service time for affected trains and providing a more reliable service for passengers.

This will be the first permanent wheel lathe facility owned by Greater Anglia.

Construction will begin imminently on the 5,000 sq m development, located on land once occupied by the old Clacton Steam Shed.

Modifications to track, the operated points system, signalling, and overhead line equipment will also be undertaken as part of the works.

Andrew Goodrum, Greater Anglia client and programme director, said: "The installation of the new wheel lathe at the Clacton Depot is the first time that Greater Anglia has had its own permanent wheel lathe facility.

"Not only will this £17 million investment into Clacton improve the performance and reliability of services in the region, but it will also provide many new highly skilled jobs."

The facility, expected to open in the summer of 2025, will employ more than nine skilled workers, adding to the existing workforce of 87 in Clacton.

The lathe has been produced by Hegenscheidt-MFD, a railway and automotive tools manufacturer based in Erkelenz, Germany.

The project has been supported by the Department for Transport.

Tony Wells, Spencer Group pre-construction project director, said: "We are delighted to be delivering this project for Greater Anglia to enhance the facilities at the busy Clacton depot.

"Working in areas with tight constraints is where Spencer Group thrives and our team is highly experienced in delivering high-quality results within complex working environments."