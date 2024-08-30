Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, August 30

A12

A12 southbound Junction 26 to Junction 25 carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 southbound Junction 27 entry slip road closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 northbound Junction 18 exit slip road closure - 9pm to 1am

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West and East tunnels on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 between 11pm and 6am for bearing inspections.

Alongside that, an exit slip road closure will occur in the same direction at Junction 24 between 11pm and 5.30am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, August 31

A12

A12 northbound Junction 20A exit slip road closure - 1am to 3am

A12 northbound Junction 21 entry slip road closure - 3am to 5am

A12 northbound Junction 25 to Junction 26 carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

The East tunnel is also set to be shut from 10pm to 5.30am for similar works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 27 and 28 for urgent carriageway repair from 10pm to 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, September 1

A12

A12 southbound Junction 26 to Junction 25 carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 southbound Junction 27 entry slip road closure - 8pm to 6am

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.