The annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) is the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, shortlisting the top ten restaurants and takeaways in each region of the UK.

British India, in Connaught Avenue, was crowned regional restaurant of the year in 2022, making it the best Indian restaurant in Essex.

While the other nine restaurants in Essex to be nominated include Cinnamon in North Weald Bassett, Epping Manjal Indian Restaurant in Loughton, Singam Bay in Ilford, and Namaste Village in Southend.

There is also Village Indiya Restaurant, Pride of Sylhet in Great Dunmow, Vojan Restaurant in Ongar, Moonlight Tandoori in Harlow and Chelmsford, as well as Basil Spice Indian Restaurant in Basildon.

Restaurants are awarded based on three key factors - quality of food, quality of service, and value for money, followed by the ARTA score, which includes each eatery’s food hygiene rating.

This year the event will take place on Sunday October 6 at London’s Royal Lancaster and will be hosted by Samantha Simmonds, a BBC Journalist and Broadcaster, and Paul Martin, a magician and member of the Magic Circle.