Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Dobby

Dobby (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Dobby you can view their full profile here.

Dobby was discovered as a stray who was quite undernourished and not in the best shape.

Since following a tailored feeding plan he's been gaining weight and is back to a healthy status.

Due to being found as a stray the centre is unsure of what his previous living situation looked like so he may need a gentle hand guiding him through house training and settling in.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Ideally, Dobby would love to find an adults-only home and a life without cats, primarily because his past experiences with them are unknown. But don't let this hold you back – his heart is as big as his potential!"

Enzo

Enzo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old

Breed - Crossbreed

Colour - Grey, White and Black

If you want to adopt Enzo you can view their full profile here.

Enzo was rescued as a stray and as a result, Danaher Animal Home don't really know anything about his life before coming into their care.

He's described as a "happy, friendly and out-going boy" who loves to go out on walks and to play.

Due to his genial nature, Enzo could live in a household with children who are used to larger dogs and a suitably matched dog that could enjoy his "exuberant playstyle".

The centre adds: "Enzo needs a fairly active home with some large breed experience. He is lively and will need plenty of regular walks and stimulation at home to keep him happy and healthy."

Felix

Felix (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - 10 years old

Breed - Domestic

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Felix you can view their full profile here.

Felix is described as a shy and reserved cat but with a little patience he becomes a really friendly boy.

Due to being a "gentle soul" he is looking to find a quiet home, with any children there being over the age of nine.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Felix may be able to live with another cat but they would need to be super friendly and welcoming as he has previously spent his days being bullied by his siblings.

"Introductions would need to be done slowly and Felix would need to be kept in a separate room while he settles in.

"If you cannot resist Felix's charm and good looks and think that he may be the cat for you then please fill out an interest form below!"

Recommended reading:

Bluebell and Snowy

Bluebell and Snowy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Not stated

Breed - Dwarf lop and Holland lop

Colour - White/Grey and Black

If you want to adopt Bluebell and Snowy you can view their full profile here.

Bluebell and Snowy are described as "delightful chaps" who share a "heartwarming bond".

They're on the lookout for a home together and could live in a place with children over the age of eight.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Bringing these two into your life means double the joy and double the companionship. Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of their beautiful bromance!"