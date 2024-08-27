The blaze has broken out in a derelict building, believed to be the old Sainsbury's site.

Firefighters are on the scene with smoke seen billowing from the area.

A spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire in a derelict building in High Street, Clacton.

"Four crews are working to extinguish the fire in sections.

"The scene is producing lots of smoke, if you live nearby please keep windows and doors closed."

Local resident Abbie Clark was in the area when the blaze started.

She said: "I first saw the smoke out of my kitchen window as I live very close to it and we went to see if everyone was okay.

"That’s when we spoke to a police officer and they said the old Sainsbury’s is on fire. They’re not sure what’s happened yet.

"The smoke's really bad it’s very thick smoke.

"There’s four fire engines and many police cars and ambulances, but when I spoke to the police officer, he said doesn’t seem to be much to worry about as they don’t think anyone is in the building, as it’s abandoned, but they can’t be sure.

"They have taped it off and I think they are shutting the road. It’s very smoky out there and there’s lots of people out there.

"They're making sure people are okay once again the community is coming together. I’m just glad that everyone’s okay as far as we know."

The former Sainsbury’s, in the High Street, closed in 2021, a year after bosses announced it would be shutting.

Since February 2021, the building has been boarded up.

The former supermarket site, measuring 30,000sq ft, hit the market earlier this year.