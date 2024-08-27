This survey began on Wednesday July 17, and is due to close at midnight on Sunday September 1 2024.

Following his re-election in May, Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, is now consulting on priorities to be included in his Police and Crime Plan 2024 and his Fire and Rescue Plan 2024.

The Fire and Rescue Plan sets the strategic direction and priorities for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service for the next four years.

The Police and Crime Plan sets the priorities for policing and crime in the county and informs Essex Police priorities.

Now, all people who live and work in Essex are being asked for their views on priorities for both plans by completing a short four-minute survey.

The survey, which takes just four minutes to complete, can be accessed here: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PPUP50/

Roger Hirst, PFCC for Essex, said: “I was honoured to be re-elected as Commissioner for another four years and hard work started immediately on building a new four year strategy for the future of policing and fire and rescue in Essex.

“We have delivered on our previous Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan; last year total crime reduced by 6 per cent and anti-social behaviour (ASB) was down by 38 per cent.

"ASB is now 70 per cent lower than it was in 2016 and murder and burglary are both down by 40 per cent. We have invested in crime prevention and the number of house fires in Essex has dropped by nearly 40% in the last ten years. But there is still more to do.

“We want as many people, of all ages, who live and work in Essex to fill out this survey. We are an enterprising county, we are all busy, so we’ve kept this survey short – it takes four minutes to complete.”

The priorities included in the survey are based on aims contained in Roger Hirst’s May manifesto.

These priorities have been shared with partner Essex organisations, such as councils, charities and community groups who have helped shape these aims further.

Over the summer people who live and work in Essex have completed the survey and people who have not had a chance to fill out the survey are reminded to take this opportunity before the survey closes at midnight on Sunday 1st September.