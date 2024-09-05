MORE than 500 solar panels have been installed on the roof of a Clacton bar supplies manufacturing business in a bid to become greener.
Amazon Renewables, a family business which installs and supplies renewable energy technologies, was tasked with installing 519 solar panels to the roof of Atlantic, in Gorse Lane.
The manufacturing company specialises in drink dispensing technical services, temporary bar hire, equipment manufacturing and supply.
The company completed the job, which involved remodelling the venue's entire roof, in just two months.
Benjamin Woodward, of Amazon Renewables, said: "Prior to this last five years, we have predominately been focused on domestic jobs.
"This was our first large-scale commercial project and it has been phenomenal. I'm so proud of the project - I tell everyone about it.
"We were very excited and it has proven to be a huge success for the client, for the business and for the environment."
The owner of Atlantic Ltd is delighted with the solar panels.
Chief executive Chris Hill said: "We're not taking up any green fields it's just wasted roof space.
"This time of the year we will make a bit of money by exporting electricity to the grid which makes us a bit of money and hopefully in winter we will be self-sufficient on it.
"We are a national company and every contract we now go for asks about green policies so this installation is another big plus for us."
