Anthony Crayden told the officer to “get back on the boats and go back to where you came from” after receiving the ticket in Pier Avenue, Clacton, in March.

He later blamed the outburst on medication prescribed for his mental health, telling Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday he also felt “antagonised” by the parking warden.

Fine - A Range Rover Anthony Crayden and his wife were travelling in was parked on double yellow lines (Image: Newsquest)

Stuart Cowan, prosecuting, said Crayden, 62, experienced “a moment of madness” when he unleashed the torrent of abuse towards the officer.

He said: “Whilst conducting duties as a traffic enforcement officer, he noticed a white Range Rover in Clacton.

“He stayed to fix a fixed penalty notice on the vehicle.

“The defendant became angry and took issue with the fact that the fixed penalty notice was being imposed.”

The incident escalated and Crayden then shouted: "Get back on the boats and go back to where you came from.”

The offence was captured on video by bodycam by the traffic warden, who reported it to the police.

Crayden, who was not represented in court, told magistrates he would shake the officer’s hand and apologise to him if he saw him again.

He said: “I do apologise to the warden – it’s not something I would normally do.

“I am not racist in any way – the medication I was on does give me anger issues.

“I felt a bit antagonised because the traffic warden had a smirk on his face – I said, ‘why are you waiting for me?’

Apology - Anthony Crayden said he would say sorry to the warden if he saw him again (Image: Newsquest)

“If I saw him now, I would shake his hand and apologise.

“I have got a lot of friends from different countries and different backgrounds and they would say I have never been racist to them in any way.”

He added he was getting support for his anger management issues caused by medication and apologised again to the court.

Crayden, of St John’s Road, Clacton, was ordered to pay £217 which included a £80 fine.