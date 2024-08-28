The 27th Clacton Real Ale and Cider Festival saw three days of drink-loving fun and was opened with a blessing by Reverend Susan Wiggins.

It saw 922 people attend and 3,444 pints of real ale sold to the event-goers.

Mick Hearn, 70, CAMRA spokesman, said: "We had 922 people attend during the festival which is a bit down from pre-Covid days. However, it went really well with lots of good feedback.

"We signed up 16 new CAMRA members including three under-26 years old which is quite an achievement for a non-university town."

MP Nigel Farage also attended and met with Mick Hearn, the festival organiser, a local landlord from the White Hart, in Weeley Heath, and a brewer from Gruff Brewery, in Stratford St Mary.

Mick said: "Nigel Farage wished to hear about the history of the festival, the problems pubs and the breweries are facing and offered to do all he could to highlight any problems the hospitality industry is facing."

The event also raised £600 for St Helena Hospice.