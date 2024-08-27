HUNDREDS of people came out to celebrate the life of the late Gogglebox star George Gilbey at a celebrity football match.
Mr Gilbey, 40, died following a tragic accident in Shoeburyness in March.
To celebrate his life stars from TV came down to Clacton Town FC's Rush Green Bowl over the weekend.
One of George's friends, actor Darren Luckin worked alongside fellow organisers Christopher Cooper, Chris Felton, Bill Drabble and Jenny Robertson to make the event happen.
Mr Luckin said: “I first met George through charity football and met him due to being local to Clacton. It didn’t matter about his private life, he always put charity first.
“The weather wasn’t on our side and the children’s rides and bouncy castles pulled out, but a few hundred people still turned up.
"We raised about £1,300 which both myself and Tristan Simmonds handed over to George’s daughter Amelie yesterday before she went home.
“George would have loved the day, it was a shock to everyone when he passed away.”
The teams were littered with celebrities including ex professional goalkeeper Ian Bentley, who played for Manchester United, Matt Lapinskas from EastEnders and Dancing on Ice, internet star Tristan Simmonds, actor Tony Curl, Britain's Got Talent star Paul Manners and many more.
There were also some stars who came along to support those who were playing including Gogglebox's Sandra Barry, who was stood alongside George's mum Linda.
All that played wore the number 31 and Gilbey on the back. The number 31 is representative of the number George wore when partaking in charity football matches previously.
The kits were sponsored by Gassed Clothing Co and Mangaurd Security, which is owned by George's adopted brother Lee Miller.
George was a popular figure, a big football fan and a regular at charity football events.
His memorial service which took place in April at Weeley Crematorium, saw more than hundred people come to pay their respects.
