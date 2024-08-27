Mr Gilbey, 40, died following a tragic accident in Shoeburyness in March.

To celebrate his life stars from TV came down to Clacton Town FC's Rush Green Bowl over the weekend.

Missed - Those who attended did so in memory of their friend George Gilbey (Image: Credited)

One of George's friends, actor Darren Luckin worked alongside fellow organisers Christopher Cooper, Chris Felton, Bill Drabble and Jenny Robertson to make the event happen.

Silence - A silence was taken before kick off in memory of George (Image: Phil Walley)

Mr Luckin said: “I first met George through charity football and met him due to being local to Clacton. It didn’t matter about his private life, he always put charity first.

Organiser - Darren Luckin was one of a group of organisers for the event (Image: Credited)

“The weather wasn’t on our side and the children’s rides and bouncy castles pulled out, but a few hundred people still turned up.

"We raised about £1,300 which both myself and Tristan Simmonds handed over to George’s daughter Amelie yesterday before she went home.

Face - A nice touch as George's face is put on the corner flags (Image: Darren Luckin)

“George would have loved the day, it was a shock to everyone when he passed away.”

The teams were littered with celebrities including ex professional goalkeeper Ian Bentley, who played for Manchester United, Matt Lapinskas from EastEnders and Dancing on Ice, internet star Tristan Simmonds, actor Tony Curl, Britain's Got Talent star Paul Manners and many more.

Smiles - Star of Gogglebox Sandra Martin (left) stood with George's mum Linda McGarry (Image: Phil Walley)

There were also some stars who came along to support those who were playing including Gogglebox's Sandra Barry, who was stood alongside George's mum Linda.

All that played wore the number 31 and Gilbey on the back. The number 31 is representative of the number George wore when partaking in charity football matches previously.

Family - George's best friend Bill Drabble (left), his daughter Amelie (central) and mum Linda McGarry (Image: Phil Walley)

The kits were sponsored by Gassed Clothing Co and Mangaurd Security, which is owned by George's adopted brother Lee Miller.

Offside - Darren Luckin put the ball in the back of the net before it was ruled offside (Image: Phil Walley)

George was a popular figure, a big football fan and a regular at charity football events.

His memorial service which took place in April at Weeley Crematorium, saw more than hundred people come to pay their respects.

Together - Both teams taking a photo after the match (Image: Darren Luckin)