The Telegraph has named the town on Tendring’s sunshine coast among the top five best place to retire in the UK.

One of the factors looked at was the prices of housing in the area, with Walton's average price of a semi-detached house standing at £262,750 and the average price of a flat being £225,000.

The author said: "The north-east coast of Essex has several towns that are easily accessible from London and are surrounded by beautiful ‘Constable Country’ greenery and beaches.

"Frinton and Brightlingsea are the best known, but Walton is relatively inexpensive, small and friendly, with its quaint streets, tea shops and nearby museums."

Other places included on the list are Worthing, in West Sussex, Weymouth, in Dorset, Bridlington, in East Yorkshire and Exmouth, in North Devon.

Ann Oxley, ward councillor for Walton, has welcomed the title and praises the town.

She said: "It's great to see Walton recognised as a place to live and retire to.

"Walton has amazing beaches, a wonderful market and a low crime rate.

"I personally will continue to work hard to ensure further improvements are made so Walton is the number one place to live."

Walton residents also appreciate the achievement and agree with the sentiment.

Teresa Ali said: "Walton, Frinton, the Kirby’s you really can’t beat them,

"They're all the perfect place for retirement and raising a family."

Matt Lawrence said: "My parents, like many, moved up here from London and it's the best thing they ever did.

"It's a different world."