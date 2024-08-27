Walton made the cut in the article from The Telegraph which featured four other coastal towns.

Discussing the creation of the list, the publication wrote: "When it comes to deciding where to live in retirement, it could be an attractive option to move to the coast.

"With the quieter, more relaxed lifestyle on offer, the change to a new environment with beautiful scenery could be right for you...

"If you are one of the people at or approaching retirement age who might be contemplating moving to the coast, one of your main questions may be what locations are best for you.

"Whether you would like to retire for good or buy a second home for regular weekend breaks, figuring out what places best fit your preferences is a big part of your decision-making journey."

The full list of the five best coastal towns to retire to can be found on The Telegraph website.

Walton was praised by The Telegraph for being "relatively inexpensive" compared to some other towns close to it.

Additionally, its "friendly" vibe and "quaint streets" were seen as ideal selling points.

They wrote: "The north-east coast of Essex has several towns that are easily accessible from London and are surrounded by beautiful ‘Constable Country’ greenery and beaches.

"Frinton and Brightlingsea are the best known, but Walton-on-the-Naze is relatively inexpensive, small and friendly, with its quaint streets, tea shops and nearby museums."

Another positive that could be considered for Walton is its beach where people can take part in fossil hunting if they wish.

Its page on Visit Essex reads: "Walton-on-the-Naze is a family seaside resort with sandy beaches, seafront gardens, quaint narrow streets and fossil hunting.

"The recently upgraded pier offers fairground rides, ten-pin bowling, escape rooms and sea angling.

"Just to the north is The Naze, an unspoilt headland of heath, saltmarshes and sandy beaches - it's 70 feet high cliffs are being eroded away."

Alongside their summary, The Telegraph listed the average price of a semi-detached house in Walton as £262,750 whilst the average price for a flat was listed as £225,000.