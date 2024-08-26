FIREFIGHTERS are reportedly on the scene of a large fire in the Little Clacton area.
The large scale blaze looks to have spread across a wide area of land which looks to be a farmers land.
A resident of the area, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted the Clacton Gazette at 8:19pm to report the blaze, which looks to be going strong.
The Clacton Gazette has contacted The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service for a comment on the incident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here