Taking place at the Sunspot Café, the event allowed groups, charities, businesses, councils, and Essex University to showcase the opportunities and support they offer communities across the county.

The children beamed and so did the sunshine, with the good weather allowing families to spend time outside to enjoy an array of activities, from playing a game of hook-a-duck to trying out futuristic technologies.

Virtual reality headsets allowed children to see what it looks like to be at the top of giant offshore turbines, whilst artist Helen Spencer helped families get hands-on at a workshop where families could create a coastal landscape using recycled boat sails.

The fun day, which was funded by Tendring Future Skills programme using funds from Essex County Council, was also supported by Essex University’s outreach team.

The university’s outreach officer Olivia Solanke said: “It is always a great achievement when we can address local skills and support needs through local partnerships and collaboration.

“A huge thank you to the Sunspot for hosting, Make Happen and Essex County Council for funding and all the stall holders who spent the day advising the visitors and offering some family fun.”

Councillor Tony Ball, Essex County Council cabinet member for education excellence, lifelong learning and employability, added: "We are delighted to have provided funding to support this and many other events as part of the Tendring Future Skills Programme.

“The programme has already delivered some exciting events and learning opportunities, we look forward to continued partnership work with the University of Essex Outreach, Tendring District Council and other partners to develop skills in the Tendring area and raise aspirations."