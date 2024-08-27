Century Cinema Essex will be among the 350 UK cinemas screening three iconic performances of musical theatre productions every season.

The unique offer allows theatregoers to immerse themselves in music, drama, and performance, all in HD and the big screen.

One performance screening this autumn is from London’s Prince Edward Theatre in 2016 of ‘Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary’, an epic and tragic love story.

Tragedy - 'Miss Saigon' is known for its epic love story. (Image: Big Screen Musicals)

Another is ‘The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall’ in 2011, which is a 25th anniversary spectacular performance supported by a cast and orchestra of over 200 people.

The third is the ‘Girl from the North Country’, which features the music of Bob Dylan, from The Belasco Theatre in New York.

All three shows are among the most celebrated musical theatre productions of recent years.

A full season of performances will follow in spring, with the full performances to be arranged.

The dates for autumn showings are September 22 and 24 for ‘Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary’, November 3 and 5 for ‘The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall’, and November 21 and 24 for ‘Girl From the North Country’.

Tickets and listings are available at www.bigscreenmusicals.co