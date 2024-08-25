Elmstead Road, Colchester will close from a point approximately 25m north east of its junction with Capon Road to its end, a distance of approximately 40m.

It will be from September 16 for 351 days for major works being undertaken by Essex County Council.

Plough Road, Great Bentley will be closed from its junction with Station Road for 140m in a north westerly direction from August 22 for seven days, while duct laying works are undertaken by Gigaclear.

Norway Crescent, Dovercourt is scheduled to temporarily close on September 20 for five days while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

High Street, Manningtree will close from its junction with South Street from September 8 for eight days while scaffold erection works are undertaken by Rose Builders Ltd.

Orwell Road, Dovercourt will close from its junction with High Street to its junction with Miltion Road from September 2 for 19 days while footpath enlargement works are undertaken on behalf of Tendring Council.

Three closures are coming to Clacton next month.

Oakleigh Road, Clacton will be closed from its junction with Farmleigh Avenue from September 16 for 40 days, while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Frinton Road, Clacton will be closed from its junction with Frinton Road to its junction with Kings Parade from September 2 for three days, while footway repair works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Sladburys Lane, Clacton will be closed from its junction with Burrs Road to its junction with Holland Road from September 5 for five days, while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

The Parade, Walton will close from its junction with Church Road to its junction with Old Pier Street from September 19 for five days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Maldon Road, Kelvedon, will be temporarily closed form its junction with London Road to its junction with Brockwell Lane for 105m from September 2 for 26 days, while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Various closures are occurring in mid Essex too.

The Street, Black Notley, will be closed from its junction with Church Road from September 16 for 35 days while cable installation works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Polecat Road, Cressing, will be closed from its junction with Church Road to its junction with Witham Road from September 2 for three days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Rayne Road, Braintree is set to close from its junction with Aetheric Road for 120m in an easterly direction (eastbound only) for five nights from September 2.

Dead Lane/ South Heath Road, Great Bentley will be closed from the junction with Flag Hill from September 2 for 12 days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Beacons Lane, Great Totham will be closed form its junction with Braxted Road from September 5 for 14 days, while water mains repair works are undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Maldon Road, Woodham Mortimer will see a temporary introduction of a 30mph speed restriction for 10 days from August 19, until works have been completed.

Stambourne Road, Great Yeldham will be closed from its junction with Ridgewell Road from September 16 for 10 days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Wethersfield Road, Sible Hedingham will be closed from September 16 for 3 days while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

A new proposed order has been given to introduce a 20mph zone on the following Hatfield Peverel roads: Birkdale Rise; Belfry Avenue; Sandwich Close; Hanbury Grove; and Warren End.

Anyone who wishes to object to the proposed scheme should send the grounds for their objection via email to TrafficRegulation.Order@essexhighways.org quoting reference TRAF/8382 before September 13.