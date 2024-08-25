A picturesque vineyard with a fully restored farmhouse in the Dedham Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is looking for new owners.
Dewlands Farm in Sandpits Lane, Higham, is a stunning residential and equestrian farm near the Stour Valley.
Down a 400m drive and through electric wooden gates, the farmhouse is surrounded by countryside, away from noise and bustle of the city.
The home itself is a Grade II listed building, which is believed to date back to the early 16th century with impressive front elevations dating back to the 18th century.
When stepping inside, the front door leads to the entrance hall with views of the principal staircase leading to the first floor.
With its Georgian heritage, the home comes with a drawing room and beautifully appointed study with hand crafted bookshelves.
The hall leads through to a sitting room with a lovely inglenook fireplace and wood burner.
Located next to it is the fully furnished kitchen, featuring an oil-fired Aga and Lacanche Range cooker.
The kitchen island and fitted units are topped by a granite worktop and has a stunning view on the south facing conservatory.
In the home’s cellar, which can be accessed through the sitting room, is a generous space for an exclusive wine storage.
On the first floor are five double bedrooms, of which two have been fitted out to be dressing rooms with custom-made wardrobe units.
The property is a dream come true for all horse lovers, as it comes with its own equestrian facilities, with the stables built in 2018 to the highest standard around a U-shaped yard.
The stables include nine Looseboxes, two of them foaling boxes, a tack room, hay and straw storage, a heated wash down area and a two-bedroom stable flat with open living.
Additionally, the property includes a number of paddocks, a Monarch horse walker and an arena with an active track surface.
On top of the equestrian facilities, the home comes with a beautiful vineyard, where vines grow on 12 acres of land, including Chardonnay and pinot noir.
Dewlands Farm is on the market with Savills and Strutt & Parker in Suffolk for a guide price of £5.25m.
For more information contact William Hargreaves on 01473 234802 or WHargreaves@savills.com and Giles Allen on 01473 01473 220422 or giles.allen@struttandparker.com
