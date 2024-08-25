Dewlands Farm in Sandpits Lane, Higham, is a stunning residential and equestrian farm near the Stour Valley.

Down a 400m drive and through electric wooden gates, the farmhouse is surrounded by countryside, away from noise and bustle of the city.

The home itself is a Grade II listed building, which is believed to date back to the early 16th century with impressive front elevations dating back to the 18th century.

Pool - The home comes with a pool (Image: Savills and Strutt & Parker)

When stepping inside, the front door leads to the entrance hall with views of the principal staircase leading to the first floor.

With its Georgian heritage, the home comes with a drawing room and beautifully appointed study with hand crafted bookshelves.

The hall leads through to a sitting room with a lovely inglenook fireplace and wood burner.

Located next to it is the fully furnished kitchen, featuring an oil-fired Aga and Lacanche Range cooker.

The kitchen island and fitted units are topped by a granite worktop and has a stunning view on the south facing conservatory.

In the home’s cellar, which can be accessed through the sitting room, is a generous space for an exclusive wine storage.

On the first floor are five double bedrooms, of which two have been fitted out to be dressing rooms with custom-made wardrobe units.

Cellar - The stunning wine cellar (Image: Savills and Strutt & Parker)

The property is a dream come true for all horse lovers, as it comes with its own equestrian facilities, with the stables built in 2018 to the highest standard around a U-shaped yard.

The stables include nine Looseboxes, two of them foaling boxes, a tack room, hay and straw storage, a heated wash down area and a two-bedroom stable flat with open living.

Additionally, the property includes a number of paddocks, a Monarch horse walker and an arena with an active track surface.

Kitchen - The heart of every home, the kitchen (Image: Savills and Strutt & Parker)

On top of the equestrian facilities, the home comes with a beautiful vineyard, where vines grow on 12 acres of land, including Chardonnay and pinot noir.

Dewlands Farm is on the market with Savills and Strutt & Parker in Suffolk for a guide price of £5.25m.

For more information contact William Hargreaves on 01473 234802 or WHargreaves@savills.com and Giles Allen on 01473 01473 220422 or giles.allen@struttandparker.com