

Police have arrested a 19-year-old on suspicion of aggravated burglary and recovered a knife following two incidents over the weekend.



During the first incident, a resident reported an intruder inside their home with a knife in Mersea Road, Colchester, at roughly 11.45pm on Saturday night.



Just hours later, shortly after 1am on Sunday morning, a woman called police to say she had heard a noise in her home, in Blackheath, Colchester, before finding a a man inside her property.



Less than 15 minutes later, police stopped and detained a man in a nearby road and recovered a knife.



A computer tablet, believed to have been taken from an address, was also recovered.



A 19-year-old man remained in custody for questioning on suspicion of aggravated burglary yesterday as police continued their enquires.



Temporary detective inspector Grant Handley said: “These were very alarming reports and understandably left the victims shaken.



“They did exactly the right thing in calling 999 and asking for the police, ensuring they didn’t put themselves in any further danger.



“We take any calls of this nature extremely seriously, as our quick response and arrest shows, and we will be progressing our investigation into both incidents throughout the weekend.



“We’re committed to tackling burglary in all of its forms. It is one of the most violating and disturbing offences we deal with and our officers understand the importance of prioritising attendance at these incidents.”



The force has launched an urgent appeal for information and urged anyone who witnessed anything to come forward.



A spokesman added: "Anyone with information on either incident should contact us as soon as possible.



"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.



"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.



"Alternatively, you can call us on 101. Please cite incident 66 of 25 August."