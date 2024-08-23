Tens of thousands of people flocked to the seaside town over the two days and enjoyed the town’s attractions as well as the flying displays.

Clacton Community Policing Team Inspector Aaron Homatopoulos praised spectators for their good humour, despite strong winds on Thursday which caused that day’s flight programme to be shortened.

Sentinal - Two officers from the Marine Unit were patrolling the waters on Sentinal (Image: Essex Police)

He said: “There’s always a great atmosphere in Clacton during the airshow and this year was no different.

“Sadly, the weather didn’t favour us on Thursday but everyone just got on with it and enjoyed themselves, regardless, which was great to see.

“Those who braved it out were rewarded with a great flying display later in the afternoon and, happily, the sun shone on us all today (Friday), ensuring those who attended were able to see the full flight programme.

Smiles - Police officer at Clacton Airshow interacting with the locals (Image: Essex Police)

“We’ve had a trouble-free two days with no airshow-related arrests and no incidents of note, which is always nice to be able to report.”

Police officers and police community support officers from Tendring Community Policing Team, along with roads policing officers and specialist teams from Essex Police's Operational Policing Command were on duty across the two days.

Many of them walked upwards of six miles each day as they patrolled through the crowds.

Officers from the Essex Police Marine Unit patrolled the coastline on the rigid-hulled inflatable boat.

Their numbers were supplemented by Tendring Volunteer Police Cadets Unit and 35 volunteer Specials, who contributed more than 260 hours of patrols around the town, walking a few hundred miles in the process.

Inspector Homatopoulos said further: “A lot of planning goes into ensuring the airshow is a very safe event.

“We work closely with event organisers Tendring District Council, the Royal Air Force, HM Coastguard, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, St John Ambulance, the East of England Ambulance Service and other partners to make this so."