The annual event costs around £100,000 for Tendring Council to organise and a net cost of about £50,000 after sponsorships.

It is estimated to generate about £12million for the economy.

Joe Bruff, an engineer at Gaiety Amusements, said: "Business was heaving on Thursday, very busy due to the airshow. Everyone was inside due to the weather.

Happy - Joe Bruff, an engineer at Gaiety Amusements (Image: Newsquest)

“Usually they are walking outside more and then come in, it brings a lot to Clacton really.

“The summer holidays are always a busy six weeks but the airshow is the busiest.”

Jo Whitlock, who works at Snappy Snaps, said they were expecting a surge of sales in the coming days.

Team - the Firebirds on day two of the Clacton Airshow (Image: Ant Niles)

She said: “It might not get busier this week but the following week it gets much busier than normal as people are printing off their photographs of the display.

“We have a few regular customers coming back every year after the show.”

Tyler Ball, a waiter at The Old Market Café, said it had been a really busy two days.

Busy - Tyler Ball, a waiter at The Old Market Café (Image: Newsquest)

He said: “The Spitfire model and painting were put up a few weeks and people love them. The weather can affect it but we’ve got the customers coming and that is the main thing.”

Amy Eastman, who works at Art, Craft & Model Centre, agreed it had been a busy week.

She said: “There were a lot more people in town due to the bad weather on Thursday so actually it’s been better for us.

“As a model shop we are always delivering planes and this week we get a lot of tourists.

“On Friday morning we had a big group from London and a few customers are regulars.”