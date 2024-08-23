CAFES and businesses were “heaving” as thousands of people flocked to the seafront for the Clacton Airshow.
The annual event costs around £100,000 for Tendring Council to organise and a net cost of about £50,000 after sponsorships.
It is estimated to generate about £12million for the economy.
Joe Bruff, an engineer at Gaiety Amusements, said: "Business was heaving on Thursday, very busy due to the airshow. Everyone was inside due to the weather.
“Usually they are walking outside more and then come in, it brings a lot to Clacton really.
“The summer holidays are always a busy six weeks but the airshow is the busiest.”
Jo Whitlock, who works at Snappy Snaps, said they were expecting a surge of sales in the coming days.
She said: “It might not get busier this week but the following week it gets much busier than normal as people are printing off their photographs of the display.
“We have a few regular customers coming back every year after the show.”
Tyler Ball, a waiter at The Old Market Café, said it had been a really busy two days.
He said: “The Spitfire model and painting were put up a few weeks and people love them. The weather can affect it but we’ve got the customers coming and that is the main thing.”
Amy Eastman, who works at Art, Craft & Model Centre, agreed it had been a busy week.
She said: “There were a lot more people in town due to the bad weather on Thursday so actually it’s been better for us.
“As a model shop we are always delivering planes and this week we get a lot of tourists.
“On Friday morning we had a big group from London and a few customers are regulars.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here