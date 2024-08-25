Little Olivia Brown, from Clacton, has high-risk medulloblastoma which spread to her spine in June this year.

She now has to go through chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments in London and Cambridge.

Together - the family enjoying a picnic and spending time together (Image: Amanda Brown)

Amanda Brown, Olivia's grandmother, said she started throwing up which was the first sign something was wrong.

She said: "In May this year, Olivia threw up after returning home from a weekend visit to her dads.

"It had been a hot day so her mum Holly thought it was probably a bit of heat stroke."

Olivia continued to be sick for the next few days but with no temperature so the family took her to the GP.

They were told nothing was wrong.

Bright - Olivia in a very colourful outfit (Image: Amanda Brown)

Over the next month, Olivia was taken to the doctor's four times and Clacton Walk-In Centre two times but they were still told nothing was wrong.

However, feeling like something was wrong, Holly took Olivia to Colchester A&E on June 17.

Amanda said: "They did some tests and kept her in for observation overnight and then did an MRI scan.

"That’s when it was discovered that Olivia had a large brain tumour and a build-up of fluid in her brain."

She was rushed to Addenbrookes in Cambridge for an emergency operation to drain the fluid and underwent an 8-hour surgery to remove the tumour.

Worry - Olivia in a hospital bed (Image: Amanda Brown)

Mum Holly said: "I’ve been on autopilot since she was diagnosed and in one way that’s a good thing because if I stop to think about what’s happening I think I might struggle.

"I have to keep going for Olivia but it’s really hard as it’s just me and my mum.

"Olivia is an inspiration though and she keeps us going."

Treatment - a scar from the emergency surgery (Image: Amanda Brown)

Due to her emergency surgery, Olivia has to be specially looked after.

Holly said: "I need to make sure that her Hickman Line doesn’t get wet as it could get infected which would be very serious as her immune system is depleted due to chemo.

"This means that she can only have shallow baths and I need to be careful to not get it wet and trying to keep everything hygienic is tiring.

"If Olivia gets a high temperature I need to take her straight to the hospital as that’s the only indication of infection and that will be a 48-hour hospital stay.

"On top of this Olivia gets quite tired and needs more rest as well as doing physiotherapy at home to help with her balance."

Olivia's next treatment will be six weeks of radiotherapy in London near the end of August.