The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain which will cover the whole of the county from 6am to 1pm, tomorrow, Saturday August 24 2024.

It has warned that “spray and flooding” on roads will probably make journey times longer for travellers.

Bus and trains services could be affected and there is a “small chance” of a few homes and businesses in Essex being flooded.

There is also a chance of “interruption to power supplies and other services”.

A statement on the Met Office website has offered some advice.

It said: “Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do, consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”