The twilight shows started off with the Firebirds and which both dazzled the audience with brilliant displays with trails of light coming off of them.

Otto the Helicopter then took to the skies and shot out fireworks in a spectacular pyrotechnics display wowing the crowds below.

Fireworks then lit up the sky again, but this time from Clacton Pier as a part of its free firework show, saying goodbye to avid aviation fans who came out to enjoy the day.