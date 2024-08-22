This is only the second year that normal grading has returned since the pandemic.

Clacton Coastal Academy went the extra mile to get pupils ready by hosting Saturday revision sessions and specialised mentoring.

Head of school, Marc Cologne, said: “Results day is always a special one as it reflects all of the hard work of students, staff and parents/carers as well as offering a glimpse into the future success our students will go on to achieve.

“The class of 2024 are incredibly special to me as they are my first cohort to complete their examinations during my time as head of school and I am so proud of each and every one of them.

“These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work that our staff show every day. They really do go the extra mile and the students have responded to them. There are lots of happy tears today and that is a wonderful sight.

“It is great to see so many of our cohort have now chosen to study at our excellent sixth form and continue their educational journey with us. I know they will thoroughly enjoy their time here during their post-16 study.

“However, we are not stopping there and we will continue our relentless drive around outcomes across all key stages. There is still much to do.”

Clacton Coastal Academy students (Image: Public)

Standout results included Matthew Day who achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s, a grade 7 and a level 2 Distinction.

Matthew will be staying at Clacton Coastal Academy where he will study maths, further maths, physics and German.

Ashton Mitchell achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, a grade 7, a grade 5 and a Level 2 Distinction*. Fellow student Evie Bailey achieved a grade 9, a grade 8, five grade 7s and a Level 2 Distinction.

Chris Taylor, head of school at Clacton County High School, was also delighted at the results for his pupils.

He said “The results for this year have been a just reward for all the hard work and effort put in by the students and staff.

“There were some fantastic individual outcomes and amazing stories of success that have enabled all our students to progress onto Sigma Sixth, apprenticeships or other further education.”

The top performers were Chloe Chan, Betsy Gladden, Simon Liu, Yamin Ahmed, Samiha Chowdhury and Sonny Goss all of whom received a fantastic set of grades.

Mr Taylor added: “I am delighted for our students and their families, my congratulations go out to them all.

“I cannot praise the staff here at CCHS more highly for their commitment and dedication to our students.”

At Tendring Technology College, students were celebrating with staff who went “above and beyond”.

Prinicpal Tom Burt said: “I am incredibly proud of our students’ results.

“These outcomes reflect their commitment and dedication to their education. Thanks to their relentless hard work, they leave TTC with strong outcomes that will provide a fantastic stepping stone towards the next stage of their educational or vocational journey.

Mr Burt added: “It is brilliant to see so many pupils continue their journey at our sixth form and I look forward to hearing about their future successes.

“A special thank you also to our phenomenal team of teachers, support staff and leaders who have supported each and every student to achieve their fullest potential.”

One standout student Lily McKinnon achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s.

As well as this, Archie Playle secured five grade 9s, one grade 8 and three grade 7s, Issac Moore achieved five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one grade 7, and Annabel O Connor got four grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s.

At Manningtree High School, high flyer Ellis McLellan achieved six grade 9s, Patience Amos achieved four grade 9s, and Sarah Scofield, who represents students making “exceptional progress”, achieved three grade 6s, five grade 7s and two grade 9s.

Headteacher Ben Briggs said: “All the staff at Manningtree High School are incredibly proud of the achievements of our Year 11 students who are collecting their results today.

“We are delighted their outcomes reflect the endeavour, dedication and resilience they demonstrated during the last academic year. They should take pride in their achievements, and we wish them the very best during their next step in life. They will be missed.”

In Brightlingsea, students at Colne Community School were congratulated after receiving their GCSE and other qualification results.

Colne Community School students with their results (Image: Public)

Steven Crane, head of school, said: “Every year, our students do both themselves and our school very proud with their brilliant results.

“I want to congratulate each and every one of our Year 11 students not only on their results but for the hard work, dedication and resilience it has taken for them to get to today.

“I’d like to wish all students on their next steps and all the best for their very bright futures.”

Top performers this year include Grace Cowling-Newell, Ben Kelly, Noah Ali, Nicole Lambert, Sophie Rokorasei and Kaina Xavier-Phillips.