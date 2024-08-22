Day one of the airshow was back on the north Essex coast on Thursday, with thousands flocking to the seafront to enjoy the event.

Clacton MP Nigel Farage was there to enjoy what was his first Clacton Airshow.

Pose - Nigel Farage taking pictures with airshow-goers (Image: Steve Brading)

“I have done the Southend one before but not done Clacton,” he said.

“Yesterday afternoon was lovely, blue skies and this is rotten. But people are making the most of it and it is still a great day.”

Happy - Barnaby and Wilbur Wright, five (Image: Steve Brading)

Mr Farage joked he was excited to see the Red Devils parachute display team, which was cancelled due to adverse weather.

It was not the only act cancelled due to the winds, with the Fury Formation also not taking to the skies.

Flights were due to get underway at 2pm, however were pushed back to just before 4pm.

Teamwork - the Firebirds (Image: Steve Brading)

Soaring - the Sally-B Flying Fortress (Image: Steve Brading)

Icon - the Spitfire over Clacton (Image: Steve Brading)

Despite this, spirits remained strong, with plenty more acts enjoyed later on in the day, from the Sally-B Flying Fortress and Bronco Demo Team to the RAF Tutor and Firebirds.

Trio - the de Havilland Vampire and Strikemaster Pair (Image: Steve Brading)

High up - the Bronco Demo Team (Image: Steve Brading)

Amanda, who attended the event with grandson Tommy, said: “It’s a wonderful event, it’s absolutely amazing and there are loads of people.

“It’s just a shame that it’s not the weather we would have wanted.”

Staying positive - Amanda, 60, and grandson Tommy, seven (Image: Newsquest)

Little Tommy, seven, said the event was ‘really good’, especially as he got his hands on a plush turtle.

“I won a big turtle and he is called Timmy because it starts with a T like turtle and we needed two T’s,” he said.

Doreen Brand, 84, and husband Allen, 91, travelled down from Maldon to enjoy the event.

Allen said the airshow is “excellent”, with the couple having been for many years.

Couple - Allen and Doreen Brand at the event (Image: Newsquest)

However, Doreen was left a little disappointed with the weather.

She said: “I am a bit upset because our coach leaves at 5pm and due to the delays we will be missing some of the flights.”

Young fans - Sonnie and Stefan Stevens, aged 11 and eight (Image: Steve Brading)

Watching - Paul and Glenda Woods had a great view (Image: Steve Brading)

Ivan Henderson, economic boss at Tendring Council, said the council was “pleased with the turn out” and thanked fans for their patience.

Speaking shortly before 5pm he said: “We are now seeing planes in the sky with great displays and we are still looking forward to the twilight flights.

“The show goes on tomorrow.”

Airshow-goers will be hoping for a better day of weather on Friday.