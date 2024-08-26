Butlin's Clacton was a very popular holiday destination for families from when it opened in 1938 until it closed in 1983.

A holidaymaker who often enjoyed trips to Clacton found and restored a real Butlin's bike has donated it to the Clacton Local History Society Museum.

Roy Pink kindly donated the bicycle along with his red Butlin's jacket and badges after finding the vehicle in a very strange place.

The bicycle, which is fully restored, is now available to view on the bottom floor of Clacton Library, in Station Road.

Roy said: "The Butlin's bicycle was found buried in a farmer's field near Clacton with just the handlebars visible.

"I carefully renovated the bicycle and painted it the original pale blue colour. It's from 1938,which was the year the Butlin's camp opened."

Roy first came on holiday to Butlins in Clacton in 1959. He loves the town and has ridden the bicycle on several occasions in Clacton Carnival.

He now lives in Newport Pagnell and his friends Brian Currie and Dave Boddy brought Roy and the bicycle down to Clacton.

George Hardwick, Archivist for the Clacton Local History Society Museum was thrilled to meet Roy and install the historic bicycle.

He said: "The bicycle is on display on the ground floor of Clacton Library and is proving to be very popular with visitors."