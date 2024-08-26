Stagestruck Academy took a three-day trip to the famous theme park.

Thirty-five of their dance students, aged between six and 19, showcased their talent in a 20-minute performance at The Videopolis Theatre, in the heart of the park.

The students had to audition in 2023 and their successful entry meant plans were put in place for the August 2024 performance.

The trip from August 3 to 5 included students, their families, and Stagestruck staff.

Stagestruck Academy students (Image: Stagestruck Academy)

School principal, Simone Castile, said: "No matter what age you are, Disney is an absolutely magical place to be and it was extra special because we are like a family and to share this experience all together has given us all memories that will last forever."

Some students who stayed in the UK have also enjoyed stage success.

Three of the school's musical theatre students took part in the Frinton Summer Theatre season this year.

Frinton residents Bertie Ketterer, Betty Miller, and Albert Miller are all part of the professional cast.

Bertie Ketterer played the title role in The Winslow Boy, which had a week-long run in July.

Albert and Betty Miller, brother and sister, will also perform in the upcoming production of Annie Gets Your Gun.

Stagestruck Academy are already preparing for their next show.

Forty young actors and singers, aged six to 12, will perform the Disney classic High School Musical at the Columbine Centre in Walton on October 4 and 5.