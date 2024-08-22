Esther Martin, 68, was attacked by the dogs – named in court papers as Beauty and Bear – on February 3 this year.

Ashley Warren, 40, appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he gave no indication of plea to a series of allegations relating to the dogs.

The bald-headed defendant, of Walnut Road in Leyton, east London, wore a chunky chain round his neck as he listened to proceedings from the secure dock.

Family – Esther Martin's son, Paul Martin was at Colchester Magistrates' Court for the hearing on Thursday morning (Image: Joe Giddens, Press Association)

Warren, who has tattoos on his face, neck and hands, was represented in court by Ian Clift, who said there would be no indication of plea to two counts of owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Warren, formerly of Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, also gave no indication of plea to two counts of possession or having custody of a fighting dog, and to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

Mr Clift, on behalf of Warren, said the defendant would deny an allegation of possession of a bladed article, and the defendant chose a crown court trial when asked by the court clerk if he wanted the matter heard in a crown or a magistrates court.

Chair of the bench Beverly Davies granted Warren conditional bail until a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 19.

Mr Clift said Warren admitted a charge of possession of cannabis which he was said to have had with him when he was arrested at the Clacton train station on Saturday, February 3.

Mr Clift said this was a “small amount of cannabis for personal use”.

Warren was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £32 for cannabis possession.

Essex Police previously said the case was the first to be charged since new laws on owning XL bullies came into force earlier this year.

Victim – Esther Martin died in February this year after she was attacked by two dogs (Image: Essex Police)

An inquest hearing was told Ms Martin was found unresponsive inside a property in Hillman Avenue and had sustained “unsurvivable” dog bite wounds.

Ms Martin, who was staying at the address in Hillman Avenue but lived in Woodford Green in east London, was found along with “two large dogs”, an inquest was told as proceedings were opened then suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Her medical cause of death was recorded as “dog bite wounds to the upper right limb”.

Two dogs were destroyed at the scene and were later confirmed by Essex Police to be XL bullies.