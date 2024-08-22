STUDENTS across Essex will be picking up their GCSE results today.
After months of hard work and sitting the exams, today is the day that students will discover how they got on and what is next.
Hundreds of thousands of students are waking up to their GCSE results in a year when grading is expected to be restored to pre-pandemic levels in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.
If you are one of the hundreds of excited students picking up their results, we want to hear from you!
Send us your success stories and any pictures you may have to feature in our live coverage of results day.
Send your photos and stories to jessica.day-parker@newsquest.co.uk or share your pictures on the assignment below.
Picking up your GCSE results today? Send us your stories and pictures!
Send us your pictures of GCSE results day 2024. You can also share your story about your results, letting us know your name, your results and what you are doing next.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here