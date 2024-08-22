After months of hard work and sitting the exams, today is the day that students will discover how they got on and what is next.

Hundreds of thousands of students are waking up to their GCSE results in a year when grading is expected to be restored to pre-pandemic levels in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

