Held every five years, Tendring District Council’s (TDC) Electoral Services team have already begun the first phase of its Polling Places Review – which is now extended by a week to August 30.

In this phase of the review, people are being asked if there are any major issues that should be considered such as addressing where access to a Polling Place means crossing a major road.

While a second phase later in the year, will look at Tendring’s 78 polling places in more detail.

Ian Davidson, TDC Chief Executive said: “People turn out in large numbers to cast their ballot in a polling station on polling day.

“It is an incredibly important matter to ensure everyone who has the right to is able to vote.

“It is therefore right that we regularly review our Polling Places, and I’d like to remind people to have their say over where they should be as part of this review.”

To have your say, complete the survey on the TDC website at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/content/polling-arrangements-review.

Alternatively write to Electoral Services, Tendring District Council, Town Hall, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, CO15 1SE.