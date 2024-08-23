Taking place at White Meadow, London Road, the Late Riser Car Boot Sale will start at 7am for both buyers and sellers.

With no need to book a pitch, sellers can just turn up on the day they want.

For sellers, cars cost £8 and any size vans cost £10, with trailers costing £2.

Saturday August 24 will be the first day and it will run until Monday August 26.

For more information, visit laterisercarboot.co.uk.