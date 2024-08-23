THREE days of car boot sales are taking place in Clacton this weekend in line with the bank holiday weekend.
Taking place at White Meadow, London Road, the Late Riser Car Boot Sale will start at 7am for both buyers and sellers.
With no need to book a pitch, sellers can just turn up on the day they want.
For sellers, cars cost £8 and any size vans cost £10, with trailers costing £2.
Saturday August 24 will be the first day and it will run until Monday August 26.
For more information, visit laterisercarboot.co.uk.
